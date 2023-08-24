‘Unbelievable’ £20m Tottenham player is desperate to join PL side – but there’s a problem

Djed Spence is desperate to remain in the Premier League this season, but Tottenham Hotspur are yet to receive a bid from a top-flight rival this summer.

That is according to a report from the Evening Standard, which notes that the Spurs have put the right-back on the transfer list after a difficult 12 months.

Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Djed Spence may be one player who departs Tottenham in the final days of the summer transfer window. The 23-year-old arrived off the back of a brilliant loan spell at Nottingham Forest.

Spence desperate to play in Premier League this season, with Tottenham keen to sell

However, he is yet to replicate that form in a Tottenham shirt. And he spent the second-half of last season on loan with Rennes. He has, so far, only made a handful of appearances for Spurs.

Photo: by Tom West/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The Evening Standard reports that Spence is on the transfer list. And the defender is desperate to join another Premier League club before the deadline.

However, Spence has reportedly not attracted a single offer from a team at the highest level. So he is going to have to compromise or hope that a team does make a last-ditch move.

Certainly, Spence may benefit from returning to the Championship and rebuilding his reputation. He was absolutely outstanding during his time at the City Ground. That form earned him a £20 million move to North London.

He may feel that he has done his time in the second tier. But he is yet to prove himself in the Premier League. So clubs may be wary of making a move at this stage.

If he drops down to the second tier and rediscovers his ‘unbelievable‘ form, it will be a matter of time before he is playing regularly in the Premier League.