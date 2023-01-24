'Unbeatable': Sky pundit stunned by £10m Newcastle star v Southampton

By Giuseppe Labellarte











Newcastle United goalkeeper Nick Pope delivered an impressive display in Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg meeting with Southampton.

The Magpies stopper made it 10 games without conceding as Eddie Howe’s side ran out 1-0 winners on the south coast.

Pope was first tested in the 42nd minute, Carlos Alcaraz testing the Newcastle ace with a dipping effort from distance.

Photo by Robert Smith/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Although the ball bounced awkwardly in front of Pope, the 30-year-old was able to push it away for a corner.

The Magpies ace then made two superb stops to deny Che Adams in the 65th and 67th minute.

For the first, Adams beat the offside trap to go through one-on-one, but Pope saved with his left foot.

Then, the Southampton forward hit a first-time hooked effort on the spin to Pope’s left, but he dived and parried away.

Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman loved what he saw from the £10million keeper.

“Pope is almost becoming unbeatable,” he said after the stopper’s first save from Adams (24/1/23, 21:27).

“Adams didn’t really look confident of beating Pope. It’s a poor finish from a big, big chance.”

After the second, Goodman added: “Pope is alive and alert, yet again.”

Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images

Pope’s efforts proved crucial as Newcastle went on to break the deadlock in the 73rd minute.

Joelinton, who had earlier missed a sitter, connected with Alexander Isak’s low delivery to fire home from close range.

Adam Armstrong then found the back of the net for Southampton, but VAR ruled it out for handball.

Newcastle saw the game out with a man advantage after Duje Caleta-Car was sent off in the 88th minute for a second bookable offence.