Unai Emery shares Ollie Watkins verdict ahead of Aston Villa trip to Everton











Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has waxed lyrical about Ollie Watkins, in conversation with the Villans media team.

The Villa boss says the claret-and-blue striker is a “good example” to his teammates and works hard in training.

Watkins has been in great form for Villa over the past few weeks.

The £75,000-a-week forward has scored in each of his last four matches and has seven goal contributions from nine.

On Saturday, Watkins can become the only Villa player in history to score in five consecutive Premier League games.

However, the Villans have a difficult job on their hands against a resurgent and well-drilled Everton side.

The Toffees have won two of their last three matches and haven’t conceded at home under their new manager.

Meanwhile, Villa have suffered an alarming downturn in form.

They have lost their last three in a row and have conceded 11 goals in those matches.

Watkins will be key to the Villans putting an end to their losing run when they lock horns with Everton.

“We are trying with Ollie, to help him, to support him, to improve, to take confidence,” Emery told the Villa media team.

“We practice a lot, offensively and defensively, and of course we have to take a balance.

“Some players, maybe they are taking it better than others, and one is Ollie Watkins.

“Every day he is working very, very well and trying to improve, practicing a lot.

“He has ambition, and he is a good example for everybody.”

Working hard and reaping the rewards

Watkins deserves huge credit for working hard during the World Cup break and kicking on after the season resumed.

When the tournament was on, he had only scored twice in 14 Premier League outings.

Now, Watkins stands on the brink of history for Aston Villa.

Obviously the key will be helping the Villans stop this alarming downturn in form, more so than any personal plaudits.

Nonetheless, the claret-and-blue camp will be hoping for some more Watkins heroics against a tough Everton outfit.