Unai Emery says £70k-a-week player is still far away from being fit for Aston Villa

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has provided an update on when midfielder Jacob Ramsey could return from his injury.

Sadly, the Aston Villa midfielder suffered an injury over the summer with the England U21’s and hasn’t been available since.

It has been a good summer transfer window for Villa but the club has had a few injuries which has dampened the mood.

Jacob Ramsey is one of the players who is sidelined, and Unai Emery spoke about the Englishman, as well as Tyrone Mings and Emiliano Buendia in his recent press conference.

Photo by Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images

Emery shares when Jacob Ramsey could return

With Ramsey a shining light under Emery last season, Villa fans will be very keen to know when the manager thinks he can return.

Speaking in his press conference, via BBC Sport, Emery spoke about the injuries and highlighted when Ramsey could return. He said: “Buendia and Mings have surgery and then it will take some time until they are able to play. We have to continue, Ramsey will still be out for some weeks.”

The 22 year-old is still young, but has a very high ceiling and he is highly-rated by all at Aston Villa, including the fans.

This is emphasised by the fact that the £70k-a-week midfielder has already made 101 appearances for the Premier League club.

Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Ramsey being weeks away from recovery is not the best for the club. It is still a long way away and the he will need to get match fit after he has recovered so it could take even longer.

Villa need their best players back soon as they have some injuries and are also competing in Europe next season. With extra fixtures, they do not want to be reduced to a thin squad.