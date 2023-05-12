Unai Emery hints he could unleash 'extraordinary' Aston Villa talent v Spurs











Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has been able to provide a new injury update on defender Diego Carlos. The summer signing has been injured most of the season.

The centre-back, who Villa signed for £26million last summer, arrived with a lot of hype. He was part of a tough Sevilla side and was expected to be a marquee signing for the club.

Sadly, in the early stages of the season, the player suffered a long-term injury in a huge blow for the Villans.

The 30 year-old has been on a long road to recovery and finally made his third appearance of the season in a 25-minute cameo against Wolves last weekend.

Villa have coped well without Carlos and currently sit in the top eight.

Despite this, it would be great to have the centre-back fully fit sooner rather than later. The “extraordinary” defender has been a huge loss for Villa this season.

Aston Villa’s Twitter shared the update on Carlos from Emery.

He said: “The good news [at Wolves] was that he came back after a lot of months out. He is ready to play, ready to help.”

With a possible place in Europe up for grabs, it is important that they have their experienced players like Carlos involved.

The Brazilian has won the Europa League in the past and will be dying to complete a similar achievement with Aston Villa.

Hopefully the defender will be able to start in the match against Tottenham on the weekend. It is a huge game as Villa can go level on points with Spurs if they get a win.

