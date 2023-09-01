Tottenham’s move for Brennan Johnson has been the biggest story around the north London club this week, but, here we are on deadline day and nothing is done yet.

Spurs are said to be very keen on the Welshman, but, as of yet, no deal has been agreed.

Nottingham Forest are holding firm on their £50m valuation of Johnson, and according to Dean Jones, speaking on the Ranks FC Podcast, Spurs are still some way away from meeting that valuation.

Indeed, Jones says that his Spurs source has now told him that Tottenham are miles away from Forest’s valuation on Johnson, and they would need to increase their bid substantially to get this done.

Photo by Harriet Lander/Getty Images

Spurs miles away

Jones shared what he knows about Johnson

“This morning I spoke to my Spurs contact and said what is the big priority right now what’s going on with Brennan Johnson and he said ‘yep, definitely still on this, but the problem is Tottenham’s valuation of the player is nowhere near what Forest’s is. They’re putting a new bid together and it has to be a big increase to where they were last time.’ It’s typical Levy I guess, but also you’re being asked to pay upwards of £50m for a Nottingham Forest player you need to make sure the terms are right and the structuring. That might be the key to it. It might not be that the £50m is a problem, it might be how much of it Forest want and when,” Jones said.

Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Problem

This is the issue when you make such a high-profile sale as Spurs did with Harry Kane.

Everybody knows that Tottenham now have £100m burning a hole in their pocket, and if Spurs come to the table, you know that you can now demand a higher fee than usual – especially for a striker.

Of course, Daniel Levy isn’t one to be fleeced, so ripping Spurs off isn’t easy, but it sounds as though Forest aren’t going to budge on Johnson’s valuation before the deadline.