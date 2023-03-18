Tyler Morton claims Liverpool have a 'top quality' teenage talent on their books











Liverpool loanee Tyler Morton has paid tribute to Stefan Bajcetic after his breakthrough season at Anfield.

Both players have come through the academy at Anfield, with the Spaniard adding much needed energy to Jurgen Klopp’s midfield.

Morton got first team exposure last season but has gone out on loan to Blackburn, where he has the chance to make the FA Cup semi-finals.

Ahead of the quarter-final clash with Sheffield United, Morton gave an interview with the Times where he spoke about Bajcetic.

Tyler Morton on Stefan Bajcetic

Morton said: “It is not Champions League but it is what I needed. It is perfect. Coming here was, in my head, a step up: try and play every game and go outside academy football because I didn’t want to be in there for too long, even though I enjoyed it. I came here to be a professional footballer.”

“I do get asked that question (about Bajcetic) but I am my own player. Stefan is a top quality footballer and a really nice guy.

“I was absolutely buzzing for him watching him play. Stefan is my mate, team-mate, competition, all in one. I am not a thinker like: ‘Oh, it could have been me.’ I am thinking what I can change now to help me.”

Bajcetic’s season is over through injury, which is a blow for both the player and the club as they try and chase down a spot in the top four.

There is a midfield rebuild brewing at Liverpool and both Morton and Bajcetic will hope to be a part of it when next season starts.

For the time being, Morton is focused on getting promoted with Blackburn and helping to book a spot in the semi-final of the competition Liverpool remain holders of.