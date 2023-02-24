Tyler Adams sends message to Leeds fans ahead of Southampton clash











Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams has lauded the club’s fanbase, in conversation with YouTube channel KageyVision.

The Elland Road summer signing says he “felt the love since the first day” at the club following his move.

Adams joined Leeds in July from RB Leipzig for a fee reported to be in the region of £20million.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

The United States international has been a regular for the Whites, featuring in 21 Premier League games this term.

Adams has become a fan favourite at Elland Road for his high-quality, combative displays.

The feeling is mutual, and the 24-year-old was eager to praise the fans for their support since he joined Leeds.

Kagey asked Adams if he had any words to say to the Elland Road supporters worldwide.

“All I can say to the Leeds fan is I felt the love since the first day that that I arrived,” replied the Leeds ace.

“Obviously you always have to go through a period of proving yourself and earning the respect of the fans, the city, the club, everything.

“But I really felt that since day one, so their support continues to motivate me.

“I’m just going to continue to work hard and do my part in helping the team to obviously stay up this season

“Because the club has the ambitions to take the club forward and we have the players in the locker room to do that.

“It’s honestly the fan support that allows us to do that every day.

“So yeah, there will never be a fan that I don’t stop for, that I don’t say thank you to, because we definitely feel the love.”

Recognition

Despite Leeds’ struggles this season, Adams has been one of the standout players, delivering superb displays.

It’s great to see him reciprocate the Elland Road fanbase’s support and love for him.

Hopefully Adams and his teammates can repay the Leeds fans’ support in the best possible way – staying up.

Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Up next for Leeds is another huge relegation six-pointer, this time at home to Southampton.

Both the Whites and the Saints have new appointments in the dugout for Saturday’s Premier League clash.

Leeds announced Javi Gracia has their new manager earlier this week.

Earlier on Friday, the club said the Spaniard’s work visa had been confirmed.

Meanwhile, Southampton have confirmed that Ruben Selles will take charge of the first-team for the season.