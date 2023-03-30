Two Tottenham players wanted to leave because of Antonio Conte - journalist











The Antonio Conte saga at Tottenham has come to an end, but more details about what went on behind the scenes are surfacing every day – the latest news includes Cristian Romero and Richarlison.

The Italian joined the club back in November 2021 and led Spurs to a top-four finish against all the odds. That was a very impressive achievement, but things just didn’t work out this season.

Conte’s furious comments following the game against Southampton proved to be his last as the Tottenham boss. He was shown the door on Sunday.

Cristian Romero and Richarlison would’ve left Tottenham if Antonio Conte stayed

Antonio Conte‘s furious rant in his final press conference didn’t go down well at Tottenham.

The board, predictably, were furious, and we can’t imagine the players, who he branded as ‘selfish’, would have been too happy either.

Journalist Gaston Edul has shed some light on what was going on at Tottenham behind the scenes. He has revealed this week that two players at the club – Cristian Romero and Richarlison – were not treated well by Conte and they were considering leaving the club because of him.

Edul told TyC Sports, as quoted by The Metro: “Conte’s relationship with the squad was very bad, it’s needless to say, it’s something that we could see in his words. Some players had given an ultimatum in case he continued. Now the outlook of Tottenham changed.

“Yes (Romero was one of them), I say that because we can say it, in fact we waited to say it. Cristian Romero was rethinking about his stay at the club if Conte remained. As I understand it, the same thing happened with Richarlison. Because he treated them very badly, not only face to face or in a private environment but also publicly.

“Conte publicly criticised the players and that caused friction. But now Romero is going to stay at Tottenham, that’s the plan.”

TBR View:

Losing both Romero and Richarlison would’ve been much more of a blow for Tottenham than losing Antonio Conte.

The Brazilian hasn’t quite delivered this season, but he’s still adored by the fans and gives his all for the club every time he steps onto the pitch. Romero, on the other hand, is Spurs’ best defender, and without him, they’d have let in many more goals.

It was clear to see that the environment around Tottenham was really poor under Conte in his final few weeks in charge. It just wasn’t healthy for anybody, which is why he had to go.

Conte is now gone and if Edul is to be believed, both Richarlison and Romero will continue their stay at Tottenham.

