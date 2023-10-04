Two-time PL champion admits he could have joined Arsenal but chose Everton instead

Joleon Lescott has now admitted that he could have joined Arsenal during his career, but instead ended up at Everton.

Lescott was speaking on The Peter Crouch Podcast about the highs and lows of his career.

The defender started life at Wolves before heading to Goodison Park, Manchester City, West Bromwich Albion and Aston Villa.

A short spell in Greece with AEK Athens was followed by a final stint at the Stadium of Light where he retired after two appearances.

Joleon Lescott managed to earn 26 England caps at a time when the Three Lions were blessed with some incredible defenders.

Photo by AMA/Corbis via Getty Images

He was up against John Terry and Rio Ferdinand but still managed to make the squad for the European Championships in 2012.

At this point, Lescott had been and gone at Everton, but he could have ended up at Arsenal instead.

After making his debut for Wolves aged 17 and starring at Molineux for six seasons, he made his step up to the Premier League on Merseyside rather than the Emirates.

Lescott moved to Everton over Arsenal

Speaking about how his move to Everton came about, Lescott said: “Not specifically Everton but that kind of tier team was like, yeah I recognise that I wasn’t going to go.

“Because I could have potentially gone to Arsenal but I like was I going to Arsenal to play?

“I’d be learning stuff but I wanted to play and luckily enough for me, I broke into Wolves and never not played.

“So, there was more opportunity for me at that tier kind of team and then Everton came and I was aware of that earlier in the season and then I kind of had an agreement and arrangement with Wolves that we were going to try and get promoted.

“If it wasn’t to be then they were going to let me go and that was the case.”

Photo by AMA/Corbis via Getty Images

Everton and Arsenal share a connection that goes beyond Joleon Lescott, with current manager Mikel Arteta the best example of this.

Lescott went on to win the Premier League twice with Manchester City, playing a starring role in their 2011/12 campaign.

He’s previously spoken about leaving Everton, but not the situation that surrounded his move to Goodison Park.

It would have been interesting to see what his legacy would have been like had he signed for Arsenal instead all the way back in 2006.