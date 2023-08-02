Two Premier League sides now want ‘incredible’ player after Arsenal exit

Ainsley Maitland-Niles may get the chance to remain in the Premier League next season following his exit from Arsenal, with Sheffield United and Luton both keen on the 25-year-old.

That is according to Sky Sports, which notes that the versatile midfielder also has an offer on the table from Turkish side Trabzonspor.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Arsenal released Ainsley Maitland-Niles earlier this summer after two decades on the books in North London. Unfortunately, the writing appeared to be on the wall for the England international for some time before his departure.

Maitland-Niles wanted by Premier League pair after Arsenal exit

Maitland-Niles had a few occasions where it looked like he was on the brink of a breakout moment at the Emirates. However, he spent much of his last few years with the club out on loan, with West Brom, Roma and Southampton all taking him temporarily.

Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

He was unable to help the Saints stay up last season. But it seems that he could get the chance to show what he can do in the top-flight again next term.

Sky Sports is reporting that Sheffield United and Luton both want Maitland-Niles following their respective promotions.

He would be a smart signing for either side. He obviously knows the division extremely well. And he would join on a free transfer. His versatility has also been described as ‘incredible‘ in the past.

But having played outside of England before, he may perhaps be tempted to try his luck elsewhere. Unfortunately, his previous two loan stints in the Premier League have ended in relegation. And the Blades and Hatters are surely going to be contenders to make an immediate return to the second tier.

His next move feels crucial for his career. He is no longer a youngster – in football terms. But he certainly has enough time to get his career back on track and look a lot more like the player who really impressed when he was coming through at Arsenal.