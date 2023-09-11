Two Denmark players share what Hojbjerg was doing straight after scoring the winner last night

Two Denmark players have now revealed what Tottenham Hotspurs’ Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg did right after he scored his winner last night.

Speaking to Danish outlet Ekstra Bladet, both Joakim Maehle and Yussuf Poulsen said Hojbjerg was straight on his phone in the dressing room.

The pair said he was immediately checking the reaction and praise for his match-winner.

Maehle said: “He was quick on his phone today.”

And Poulsen added: “Ha ha, that was him! He just had to see. He has a good kick. He just needs to kick from outside when he has those chances.

“Of course, there are also good chances that the reactions will spill over onto the mobile phone when you score the decisive goal.”

And it might be quite pertinent that Denmark’s Hojbjerg was quick to look for praise during a difficult period at his club side, Tottenham.

The 28-year-old has found himself out of the first eleven having been heavily linked with an exit this summer.

However, having rejected a deadline day move to Fulham, the midfielder is said to be very keen to win a spot in Ange Postecoglou’s side.

And Hojbjerg will be hoping that his new Tottenham boss managed to catch Denmark’s win last night.

Denmark’s Hojbjerg was expected to leave Tottenham towards the end of the window in order to pave a way for Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher to arrive.

However, as mentioned Hojbjerg was not keen on a late move to Fulham and the deal therefore collapsed.

It must be a difficult time for the Dane at his club right now, a player who has been so key under previous managers.

And Tottenham fans may wonder if Hojbjerg’s emotional celebrations for Denmark after his goal were in part due to his frustrations at the club.