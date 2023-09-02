Two clubs tried to sign £65k-a-week Tottenham player on deadline day but he’s in the squad to face Burnley

Tottenham’s deadline day ended with the big money signing of Brennan Johnson as things went down to the wire in north London.

Johnson’s signing was what Ange Postecoglou wanted and the now ex-Nottingham Forest man will hope to shine for Spurs.

However, a number of players didn’t get moves away from Tottenham, despite Ange’s hopes. And it seems that one of those players, Davinson Sanchez, is now set to play his part.

Davinson Sanchez in Tottenham squad to face Burnley after deadline day bids

According to The Evening Standard’s live blog last night, there had been two offers from clubs in Europe to sign Davinson Sanchez.

Both Rennes and PSV were said to have looked at signing Sanchez. But in the end, nothing came of those moves.

And according to that same blog, Sanchez will now feature in the Tottenham squad that takes on Burnley this afternoon in the Premier League.

It’s claimed the Colombian was already with the squad preparing for the game and now that he’s remained a Spurs player, he will be involved.

Sanchez – who earns £65k-a-week at Spurs – has featured already this season under Postecoglou and done ok in the main. However, his future is likely to be revisited in January, simply due to the amount of speculation this summer.

Time to knuckle down

Tottenham might have wanted rid of a few players and while there’s time yet for clubs around the world to come in, it’s time for those players to get their head down and work hard.

Sanchez is one of those players. The defender has been given a few opportunities by Ange and it now looks like he’ll get more going forward as well.

Sure, Sanchez might not be a started ahead of Romero or Van de Ven, but football can change quickly and he might well be needed between now and January.