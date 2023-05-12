'Turned into something': Newcastle's interest in £70m player has been completely twisted – journalist











Newcastle’s interest in Raphinha has been a bit overblown according to Ben Jacobs.

Speaking on The Done Deal Show, Jacobs was asked about Raphinha’s future, and he says that this story may have been turned into something it’s not over time.

Indeed, the journalist says that the Brazilian isn’t someone that Newcastle are actively targeting at the moment, stating that the Tyneside club would be much more inclined to go for a more creative player, such as James Maddison.

Photo by Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images

Raphinha story overblown

Jacobs shared what he knows about Newcastle and the £70m winger.

“Newcastle is one possible destination. I feel like that particular link has been overruled and turned into something which doesn’t have as much substance and the reason for that is because Newcastle effectively want a creative minded player, which is why they want James Maddison, but I’m not aware of anything concrete between Newcastle and Raphinha. I’m not aware of any approach,” Jacobs said.

“When Raphinha was at Leeds, prior to Barcelona move, prior to Arsenal’s interest, prior to Chelsea’s offer, Newcastle were asking about Raphinha and he wasn’t remotely interested.

I don’t think there’s anything in Newcastle and Raphinha at this point and I think if Newcastle move for a creative minded player it is more likely to be someone of the profile James Maddison than Raphinha, because I’m not sure if Raphinha has any interest in Newcastle.

“Chelsea is a bit different because when Raphinha went to Barcelona, his dream club, there was appeal in the Chelsea offer but Chelsea’s priority is not going to be for a player like Raphinha, not unless they get rid of Ziyech and Pulisic quickly and maybe one more.”

Silly season

It’s that time of year when stories are going to be overblown, and a rumour involving a Barcelona player and Newcastle United is the perfect storm.

We all know that Newcastle have cash to burn, and we all know that Barcelona need to raise funds, ipso facto, it makes sense to link any wantaway Barca players to Newcastle, especially Raphinha who already has Premier League experience.

Of course, this isn’t to say that there is no interest from Newcastle in Raphinha, but it’s clear that this move isn’t as advanced as some would have you believe.

Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Show all