Turkish giants now very keen to sign ‘unbelievable’ £22m Everton player

Turkish side Fenerbahce are now turning their attention to the signing of Everton’s forgotten midfielder Andre Gomes who is now back at the club.

That’s via journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu who shared the update via X.

Sabuncuoglou claimed the exclusive and simply said that the Turkish side are now interested in the Portugal international.

He said: “Fenerbahce is interested in Andre Gomes, who plays for Everton.”

And some Everton fans will be forgiven for forgetting that Gomes, who signed from FC Barcelona for £22m in 2019, is now back at the club.

Gomes spent last season on loan at French side LOSC Lille and has since returned to Merseyside.

There’s currently very little signs of Gomes being reintegrated at Everton and therefore this interest might be very welcome.

Gomes played for Lille 27 times last season scoring three goals and registering two assists in his time.

And whilst there’s no doubting that the 30-year-old has a lot of ability, Everton doesn’t seem like the right fit anymore.

Gomes has been described as an ‘unbelievable’ player in the past but it seems his stock has now fallen over recent years.

Frank Lampard made a concerted effort to get the best of Gomes during his time at Everton but ultimately didn’t succeed.

And given Fenerbahce are now interested in Gomes, you would expect that Everton will be happy to discuss a deal.

Despite having 27 caps for Portugal, Gomes would now struggle to find a place in Sean Dyche’s team.

Everton fans will tell you that it feels a long while since Gomes was a regular part of their first team.

The midfielder is now something of a forgotten man and many fans may have not realised he’s actually still on the club’s books.

Nonetheless, Gomes still does have heaps of quality and class in his play, and a move to Fenerbahce from Everton may suit all parties.