Troy Deeney praises Arsenal loanee Auston Trusty after scoring late winner











Troy Deeney took to Twitter to praise Arsenal loanee Auston Trusty after he bagged a last minute winner for Birmingham City yesterday.

Mikel Arteta’s side tasted their first defeat in the Premier League since October at Goodison Park yesterday after James Tarkowski’s effort handed Everton a 1-0 win.

The Gunners were off the pace in what was Sean Dyche’s first game in charge as Everton boss.

While it was a bad day at the office for Arteta’s men, one their loanees completed a brilliant comeback win in the Championship yesterday.

Photo by Gustavo Pantano/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Deeney left amazed by Trusty

Birmingham found themselves 3-2 down to Swansea in the 60th minute but produced a memorable display to earn all three points.

The Blues scored two goals in stoppage time to pick up a 4-3 win and Trusty bagged the winner in the 97th minute.

The 24-year-old guided a glancing header into the far corner to beat the Swansea shot stopper and it left Deeney impressed. The former Watford striker posted on Twitter after the game and heaped praise on his Birmingham teammate.

You big sexy American it’s about time @austheboss3 https://t.co/0iZ5TDfRzX — Troy Deeney (@T_Deeney) February 4, 2023

Trusty is enjoying a decent campaign with Birmingham and has now scored four league goals from centre-back.

The American defender has been ever present for the Blues and yesterday’s win saw them move eight points clear of the relegation zone.

Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images

He was brought in from MLS outfit Colorado Rapid last January but was sent straight back out on loan to his former side.

Trusty seems to be benefiting massively from playing regularly in England, despite missing out on the USMNT’s World Cup squad a couple of months ago.

