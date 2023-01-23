Troy Deeney makes claims about Thomas Partey's pace for Arsenal this season











Troy Deeney has told Match of the Day 2 that he thinks Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has got so much quicker this season.

The Gunners put in another impressive display at the Emirates Stadium yesterday as they beat a buoyant Manchester United side 3-2.

Eddie Nketiah grabbed the headlines as he scored a crucial brace, while Bukayo Saka caught the eye once again. But Arsenal’s midfield three of Partey, Granit Xhaka and Martin Odegaard played a vital role in the win.

The Gunners completely dominated the last 20 minutes of the game and that was mainly down to the trio’s influence. Of course, Xhaka and Odegaard both created a goal on the day, but Partey was exceptional as he protected Arsenal’s backline behind them.

Deeney feels that the 29-year-old looked a lot faster during yesterday’s win and claims it is down to the fact he is now ‘bleeding’ for the club.

Photo by Gustavo Pantano/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Deeney says Partey has got quicker

“Players like Xhaka and Partey have gone on and taken their game to an unbelievable level,” Deeney said.

“We were watching the game today and Partey looked like he has got faster, just because his desire is there now, he is breathing for the manager and bleeding for the club.”

Partey has struggled with persistent injuries ever since he made the switch from Atletico Madrid for £45 million back in 2020.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

There were no doubts over the Ghanaian’s quality when he was available, but the Gunners missed him massively during his absences. But he has managed to keep himself fit this season and has only missed four Premier League games.

This could be a massive contributing factor as to why Partey seems to look faster this season as he is clearly benefiting from a prolonged run of first-team action.

Arteta will certainly be hoping the former Atletico star can avoid any injuries between now and the end of the season, especially with Arsenal leading the race for the Premier League title.

