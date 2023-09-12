Troy Deeney admits he loved battling with £26m Liverpool player Klopp sold in 2017

Striker Troy Deeney has been recalling the battles he used to have with Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho.

Deeney was talking to fellow forward Jermain Defoe on the Football Firsts Podcast about the battles they used to have in the Premier League.

Liverpool have seen their fair share of tough-tackling centre-backs in their time.

Deeney has already recalled that Martin Skrtel used to crumble when he came up against him during games.

The likes of Jamie Carragher, Daniel Agger and Sami Hyypia gave attackers nightmares.

Liverpool can now rely on Virgil van Dijk to protect their goal with the huge Dutchman one of their best signings in recent years.

He’s now wearing the captain’s armband and occasionally makes defending in the Premier League look very easy.

One player who didn’t have such an easy time at Liverpool is Mamadou Sakho and Deeney has recalled the battles they used to have.

Sakho was eventually sold by Liverpool for £26m to Crystal Palace after four seasons with the club.

He played 80 times for the Reds and despite not winning any silverware at Anfield, enjoying some fierce battles with opposition players.

Deeney recalls encounter with Liverpool defender Sakho

Speaking about the 33-year-old Deeney said: “Do you know the one who I used to really enjoy [fighting with] and was really cool? Mamadou Sakho. The Liverpool and Crystal Palace defender.

Jermain Defoe added: “Oh yeah, I had it with him.”

Deeney concluded: “Nice guy and that, but my game is like physical so I’m not letting you, not with that stupid haircut, I bodied him a few times, we had a few back and forths.”

Liverpool’s centre-back options have moved on since then, with Ibahima Konate, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip backing up Van Dijk.

The role of the centre-back has changed since then as well, with reading the game now arguably more important than winning any physical duels.

Deeney and Sakho only played each other once while the Frenchman was at Liverpool.

Watford and Deeney came out on top, the striker providing an assist for Odion Ighalo in a 3-0 win.

Sakho quickly moved on to Crystal Palace after that, although few Liverpool fans will forget the eccentric Frenchman any time soon.