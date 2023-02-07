Trippier shares what he didn't realise about Newcastle until he signed











Kieran Trippier has told Rio Ferdinand’s YouTube channel what he did not fully realise about Newcastle United fans before he made the move to St James’ Park during the 2022 January transfer window.

It is an amazing time to be a Magpies player. Eddie Howe’s side are absolutely flying in the Premier League this season. They sit inside the top-four. And they also have a Carabao Cup final on the horizon.

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

But of course, it has not always been like that for Newcastle. When Trippier arrived, the club were right in the mix to be relegated from the Premier League. And it seemed that their wealthy owners may well have a Championship club on their hands within a few months.

Trippier makes claim about Newcastle fans

However, the arrival of Trippier proved to be a game-changer for the Magpies. Newcastle comfortably dragged themselves away from danger. And they have certainly kicked on this term.

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

The Newcastle players have given their fans a team they can be proud of. And Trippier admitted that he only fully appreciated how much it means to the supporters once he had completed his move.

“Do you know what? Before I even came here, I didn’t realise how obsessed and passionate they are until you live in the city. I can only go back to my first game against Cambridge in the cup when I first signed, a sell-out, it’s been like that ever since,” he told Ferdinand’s YouTube channel.

What Trippier does not mention about that game is that Newcastle were on the wrong side of a massive cup shock that day against Cambridge. At other clubs, that may have been a devastating blow. But Newcastle were able to bounce back.

Of course, the riches they now have makes a huge difference to what players they can attract. It is hard to imagine Newcastle even attempting to sign Trippier while Mike Ashley was at the helm. And the defender would have been forgiven for having little interest in making such a move.

But there is absolutely no question that the fanbase has a major impact, too. Certainly, they have played their part in Newcastle making such quick progress.

There is something incredibly special about what Newcastle could be. And the fans are absolutely integral to that.