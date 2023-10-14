Trent Alexander-Arnold says Tottenham have an ‘exceptional talent’ in their ranks

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander Arnold has praised Tottenham Hotspur midfielder James Maddison.

The Reds ace was speaking about the Spurs star ahead of England’s friendly encounter with Australia.

Alexander-Arnold said about Maddison on Channel 4: “James Maddison is someone receiving the ball in those tight spaces, he’s an exceptional talent.

“Something that he’s worked on and can do it really, really well. So, you know, I watch him closely in training to see how he does it.

“How many times he checks his shoulders, how does he know what’s around him, when to turn, when to set.”

Photo by Eddie Keogh – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

The Liverpool star and the Tottenham ace have both been in fine form in the early stages of the Premier League season.

Both the Reds and Spurs will fancy their chances of doing well this season, at least in the top four but perhaps more. Likewise, they’re in good positions to aim for cup trophies too.

Alexander-Arnold and Maddison are key players for their respective clubs and countries and, as such, they’ll hope to maintain their standards high.

Both also did well against Australia. The Liverpool man delivered the cross from which Ollie Watkins’ goal came about, while the Spurs ace was at the heart of much of their attacking play.

Photo by Eddie Keogh – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

On the international front, the Liverpool full-back and the Tottenham playmaker will hope to get England to Euro 2024 next summer.

The Three Lions are on the verge of qualifying for the tournament. If things go their way against Italy on Tuesday, they’ll be through.

Both Alexander-Arnold and Maddison will fancy their chances of featuring against the Euro 2020 champions.