Trent Alexander-Arnold says Arsenal have a player who can do ‘amazing things’

Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold has waxed lyrical about Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice while on England duty.

The Reds ace, speaking to Channel 4, said the Gunners ace is a player who has been “doing amazing things” for years.

Alexander-Arnold also said he could certainly see himself in a midfield with Rice and Jude Bellingham.

The Arsenal star has gone from strength to strength in recent years, culminating in a big-money move to the Emirates Stadium this summer.

Rice has slotted seamlessly in the Gunners starting XI and looks set to play a crucial role in all the good things Arsenal do on the pitch.

The 24-year-old is also a key player for England, with 45 caps already to his name and two major tournaments under his belt.

‘Something I could see working’

Alexander-Arnold is also crucial for Liverpool and England, and in recent months he has added more strings to his bow.

He has been playing as a midfielder for the Reds this season in possession and his usual right-back role when the opposition have the ball.

The Channel 4 reporter asked him whether we “could potentially see a midfield three, going forward, of Declan Rice, of Jude Bellingham, of Trent Alexander Arnold.”

He replied: “I mean, it’s something I would hope for as a player… to have a midfield like that would be…

“I mean, we haven’t seen what it could potentially bring but I think, on paper, it’s a midfield that’s very exciting.

“Declan doing amazing things that he has done for years, and then Jude, I I don’t need to speak much about what he’s doing.

“So to potentially be in midfield with those two is something I could see working.”

Our view

Declan Rice is one of the best in the world in his position. And at just 24 years of age, he still has time to grow as a player.

After leading West Ham to the Europa Conference League trophy, he’ll hope to bring glory to Arsenal and England now too.