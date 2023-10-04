Trent Alexander-Arnold has wordless reaction after what Jude Bellingham did last night

Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold was lost for words after watching his England teammate Jude Bellingham for Real Madrid last night.

Trent took to Instagram to congratulate Bellingham after he scored yet another goal for the Spanish side.

Bellingham uploaded a post with the caption: “Character” after the 3-2 win in Naples.

Trent simply replied with a chef and face exhaling emoji.

And the Liverpool captain was joined by a host of other footballers who were immensely impressed with the levels 20-year-old Bellingham is consistently producing.

Of course, there’s a similar kind of excitement on Merseyside for the return of Trent.

The right-back had been missing for three games because of a hamstring injury but he did play a small cameo in the loss at Spurs.

However, Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side are currently preparing for the visit of Belgium’s Union Saint-Gilloise tomorrow.

And Trent may be set for a starting role as he looks to get back to full match sharpness.

Perhaps it will be Bellingham remarking over Trent’s Liverpool performance tomorrow.

Bellingham could have ended up at Liverpool with Trent this summer

Although Liverpool missed out on a few midfield targets this summer, none might hurt more so that Bellingham.

Klopp’s side reportedly pulled out of the race to sign the England midfielder because of the costs involved.

However, Bellingham was said to be keen on making the switch to join Trent at Liverpool.

Nonetheless, the side did end up signing another superstar in Dominic Szoboszlai.

The 22-year-old looks like he could even follow in the footsteps of Steven Gerrard at Anfield such is his ability.

And whilst Trent may have been hoping to see Bellingham rock up at Liverpool, he does now have another world-beater to play alongside.