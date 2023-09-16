Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has raved about Gabriel Jesus and his contribution to the club since he joined them last year.

The Brazilian left Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City to become a Gunner a little over a year ago, and he has been absolutely magnificent for them. He’s one of their best players now, and Arteta clearly loves him.

Here’s what he said about Jesus in his press conference.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Mikel Arteta raves about Arsenal star Gabriel Jesus

Arsenal signed Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City for £45 million last year (BBC).

The Brazilian came in with a lot of hype, and his presence and performances in the first half of the campaign made the Gunners title challengers.

Jesus then suffered a serious knee injury that kept him out of action for a few months. He returned and scored a bunch of goals, but sadly, he suffered another knee issue at the start of this campaign.

The 26-year-old returned to action before the international break and scored a wonderful goal to help Arsenal beat Manchester United a fortnight ago.

Arteta has now raved about him. He says the Brazil international changed Arsenal’s world last season, and his presence makes opponents ‘fear’ him.

He said, as relayed on HayersTV: “We have to build him up. He is a tremendous player, a really important player for us, he changed our world last season, you could all see that. He is going to be a really important player for us.

“He brought a different energy, a different belief, a different threat, a different fear to the opponents, and he did it in a really natural way. I think he contributed hugely for the step we had in the season.”

TBR View:

Gabriel Jesus definitely changed Arsenal’s world last season.

The Brazilian’s arrival, along with Oleksandr Zinchenko, took the Gunners to a whole new level. They brought in a winning mentality, and that helped them go toe-to-toe with Manchester City for large parts of the season.

Now a year older, Jesus is more experienced, as are his young teammates. They have had a decent start to the campaign, and if they can keep this up, they will push City for the title again.

However, this time, if Jesus can stay fit for the entirety of the season, Arsenal could go all the way.