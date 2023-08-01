Folarin Balogun is training on his own at Arsenal right now.

That is according to Chris Wheatley who was speaking on the National World YouTube channel about the striker.

The forward has, of course, been at the centre of a lot of transfer speculation as of late, and while there have been murmurings about an injury, we can’t help but wonder if this individual training program is linked to his impending move away from the Emirates.

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Balogun training alone

Wheatley shared what he knows about the striker.

“Yeah, Flo Balogun has been training on his own, it’s an interesting one really. I think his time is coming to an end and it will only come to an end if an adequate bid is received. Arsenal want in excess of £40m for Balogun, that’s on top of the extra add-ons and a sell-on clause, the potential Balogun has as a player is really exciting and limitless,” Wheatley said.

Photo by Jose L Argueta/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Move imminent

It’s always dangerous to read between the lines on things like this, especially when the official line is that Balogun is struggling with injury.

However, it has to be said, it looks like Balogun’s exit is imminent, and we’ve been hearing all summer long that a departure is on the cards.

The striker is wanted by a plethora of teams across Europe – most notably Inter Milan, and given he wants first-team football, it’s not a stretch to suggest that the striker’s bags are very close to being packed.

Don’t be shocked if we see some movement on this front in the coming days.