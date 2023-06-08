Liverpool coaching staff have been blown away by Fabio Carvalho’s performances in training towards the end of the season.

That is according to Neil Jones who was speaking on The Redmen TV about the 20-year-old.

Jurgen Klopp has praised Carvalho’s training levels in numerous press conferences as of late, and according to the journalist, the Reds’ manager isn’t just buttering the player up with this praise.

Indeed, Jones says that everything he hears suggests that Carvalho has actually been exceptional in training, claiming that coaches at the club are raving about the youngster.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Carvalho has been training well

The journalist shared what he knows about Carvalho.

“I understand that when Jurgen says that his reaction has been brilliant. That’s not Jurgen just fatting him up, that’s true. Coaches at the club are saying that he’s unbelievable, he’s training like a demon. There are clearly some problems in terms of weakness in his game and why he’s not trusted and there are things that can get better,” Jones said.

No reward

Carvalho has been training brilliantly at Liverpool by all accounts, but his performances behind the scenes haven’t been rewarded at all.

He’s barely played since the turn of the year, and he could be set for a loan move this summer.

What sort of reward is that for playing your heart out in training?



Yes, it’s nice for Carvalho to get this recognition, but it really isn’t enough of a reward for his recent hard work.

The youngster is said to be quite unhappy at Liverpool at the moment, and we can understand why.

Photo by Alex Livesey – Danehouse/Getty Images