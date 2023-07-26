Tottenham Hotspur’s Yves Bissouma has sent a message to Arnaut Danjuma on Instagram after the forward signed for Everton over the weekend.

Danjuma spent the second half of the last campaign on loan at Spurs after nearly joining Everton back in January.

Indeed, the Dutchman had even completed his medical and media duties at Finch Farm ahead of a proposed switch to Merseyside. But Tottenham swooped in and hijacked a deal to take the forward on loan from Villarreal for the remainder of the campaign.

The 26-year-old struggled for minutes at Spurs as he found himself behind the likes of Heung-Min Son, Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski in the pecking order.

But after finally sealing a loan switch to Goodison Park, Bissouma has wished his former teammate good luck in his next chapter.

Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images

Bissouma sends message to Danjuma

Bissouma took to Instagram last night and posted a picture of himself with Danjuma during their time at Spurs.

The 26-year-old also posted a picture of Danjuma holding up the Everton shirt, alongside the caption: “All the best brother see you soon in the Prem.”

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

It’s fair to say that Danjuma’s time at Spurs didn’t quite work out as he struggled to break into the side.

The former Bournemouth man did put in some encouraging displays from the bench, but wasn’t favoured over Tottenham’s other attacking options.

Danjuma has shown he has a keen eye for goal, particularly during his spell at Villarreal and starred for the La Liga outfit just two seasons ago in the Champions League.

Everton will be delighted to finally land the forward and it’s fair to say he will play a more prominent role under Sean Dyche at Goodison Park.