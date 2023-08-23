Tottenham Hotspur’s talks with Barcelona over a move for Clement Lenglet this summer have reportedly stalled.

That’s according to Sport, with the Spanish outlet claiming that Ange Postecoglou has shown ‘little interest’ in signing the Frenchman to date.

Tottenham have moved to bolster their backline with the addition of Micky van de Ven this month, but they are widely expected to target another centre-back.

Indeed, Davinson Sanchez, Eric Dier and Japhet Tanganga are all facing uncertain futures at the club. If at least one or two are moved on, Spurs should be looking at another centre-back signing and Clement Lenglet has been heavily linked.

Yet, it seems that talks over snapping up Lenglet on a permanent basis have stalled for the time being.

Photo by Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Tottenham cool interest in Lenglet

Lenglet spent the last campaign on loan at Tottenham after he was brought to the club by Antonio Conte.

But Sport reports that since Conte’s departure, Spurs’ interest in signing Lenglet has cooled.

While the move has not yet been completely ruled out, sources close to Lenglet’s camp admit Postecoglou has shown little interest in making a move happen.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

Lenglet was fairly solid for Spurs last season, despite their struggles defensively.

The £32 million defender provided decent cover for Ben Davies on the left-hand side of Conte’s back three, but he doesn’t seem like a great fit for Postecoglou.

While the France international boasts brilliant qualities on the ball, his pace may well be exposed in a high defensive line.

Spurs have been linked with a host of centre-backs over the summer, including the likes of Edmond Tapsoba, Perr Schuurs and Tosin Adarabioyo. All three would arguably be a better fit for Postecoglou’s system, so it wouldn’t come as a surprise if the Aussie boss has indeed shown little interest in snapping up Lenglet.