Tottenham's relationship with club could help them sign target deemed 'probably the best in the world'











Tottenham could use their strong relationship with Atletico Madrid to sign Jan Oblak or Yannick Carrasco in the summer.

That is according to Spanish outlet Marca, who note that Spurs have sent full-backs Matt Doherty and Sergio Reguilon to Atletico in the last two transfer windows.

They note that the relationship could now start working the other way as Spurs start their planning for the summer transfer window.

Spurs need a long term goalkeeping solution to replace Hugo Lloris, who has struggled for form and consistency this season.

Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

Tottenham could try for Oblak and Carrasco

Oblak would be a fantastic option to do exactly that, and last February, the Kieran Trippier claimed that his former teammate would be perfect for the English game.

“The number of points he saved us and his shot-stopping is probably the best in the world, for sure,” he told Five Live (via HITC).

“I am really surprised [no one has signed Oblak]. He is one of the best keepers in the world. I think he would be unbelievable in the Premier League. Obviously, who could he go to, that’s the question?

“I have had conversations with him about the Premier League. He has always asked me questions. Of course, I would love to see him in the Premier League.”

Carrasco is a less obvious need, but he would add experience and versatility to the setup Conte has at Tottenham right now.

It seems like it might be a bit of a jump to think that two unwanted full backs going one way is enough to get one of the best goalkeepers in the world going the other way.

Oblak would likely only choose a Champions League club and getting into that top four is massive for Spurs between now and the end of the season.