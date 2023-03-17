Tottenham's Pedro Porro reacts after seeing Arsenal knocked out of the Europa League last night











Arsenal crashed out of the Europa League last night and Tottenham Hotspur defender Pedro Porro reacted to the result on his Instagram.

Spurs fans have grown tired of watching the Gunners perform so well this season. It’s almost certain that Mikel Arteta’s men will finish above them, but Arsenal‘s result yesterday certainly put a smile on Tottenham supporters’ faces.

Porro definitely enjoyed it – not just because he plays for Spurs, but also because it’s his old club that inflicted pain on the Gunners.

Tottenham’s Pedro Porro reacts after Arsenal’s Europa League exit last night

Sporting travelled to North London earlier this week to prepare themselves for the game against Arsenal.

Ruben Amorim’s side were the underdogs considering that the Gunners are the strongest at the Emirates. However, home advantage didn’t seem to play any part in the game last night, and Sporting got the job done.

Porro visited his old teammates in their hotel on Wednesday, a day before the game at the Emirates. Perhaps, the Spurs man offered them some tips on how to beat Arsenal in their own backyard.

We don’t know if he did, but he’s certainly taking credit for it.

The Spaniard took to his Instagram Story and wrote, “My visit came in handy,” before congratulating his old club on knocking Arsenal out of the competition.

TBR View:

Tottenham fans will love Porro for this.

The rivalry between Arsenal and Spurs is a fierce one, but this has been a season to forget for Tottenham supporters. The Gunners did the double and will finish above them for the first time since 2016.

We’re sure Spurs fans would’ve forgotten all about that last night when Sporting sent Arteta’s side, who were one of the favourites to win the Europa League, out of the competition.

Tottenham take on Southampton next and it will be interesting to see if Porro will start.

