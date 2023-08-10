Tottenham’s official Twitter account have just tweeted amid Harry Kane rumours

The internet is on fire amid claims Tottenham Hotspur have accepted Bayern Munich’s bid to sign Harry Kane, but Spurs’ official Twitter account don’t seem too bothered.

This summer’s transfer window was always going to be dominated by rumours about Kane. The Englishman has entered the final year of his contract, and he has been a wanted man.

Tottenham‘s social media team, however, are going about their business like nothing has happened.

Photo by Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur’s latest tweet

David Ornstein dropped a bombshell this morning by revealing that Tottenham have accepted Bayern Munich’s latest bid for Harry Kane.

The German champions have been keen to sign him for months now. They’ve constantly been speaking to Spurs to seal a deal, but up until yesterday, they had no luck.

However, there seems to have been a breakthrough between the two sides now as Bayern now have a deal agreed with Tottenham, and it’s now down to Kane to make his final decision.

Tottenham fans are a nervous wreck on social media right now. Most of them are terrified of losing their main man just a few days before the start of the new season. Spurs’ social media team aren’t helping.

As everyone is keeping on scrolling on social media to find the latest on the situation, Tottenham’s official Twitter account just posted three random pictures – none of them featured Kane.

Ironically, none of the pictures they tweeted yesterday had the England captain there either.

It’s now or ever

Harry Kane’s desire has always been to win trophies – be it at Tottenham or at another club.

He really wanted to join Manchester City a couple of years ago and tried to push for a move there as well. Nothing materialised then, but he has a huge opportunity to move to Bayern Munich now.

Kane will have the chance to win every trophy that’s up for grabs at Bayern if he does make the move. It just feels like the right thing to do from a personal standpoint.

However, there is still some hope for Tottenham fans, as he could yet decide to stay and reconsider his options when his contract expires next year.