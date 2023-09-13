Tottenham’s James Maddison sends three-word message to Harry Kane on Instagram last night

Harry Kane got on the scoresheet yet again for England against Scotland last night, and Tottenham Hotspur star James Maddison is delighted for him.

The England captain was Spurs’ best player for years, but he finally decided to move on last month. Bayern Munich came in for him, and Kane agreed to join the German champions.

Tottenham’s James Maddison reacts to Harry Kane’s Instagram post

Tottenham fans were dreaming of the prospect of seeing Harry Kane and James Maddison play together in a Spurs shirt this season.

The North Londoners’ attack was already excellent, and the addition of Maddison made them so much stronger than they were. He and Kane could’ve formed a tremendous partnership, but those hopes didn’t last long.

Kane left Tottenham about six weeks after Maddison joined the club, and the only place the two of them will play together now is in the England national team.

Maddison seems to be enjoying that role, and even though he did not get any minutes last night, he was delighted to see his skipper find the net.

Kane scored England’s third goal in their 3-1 win over Scotland. He took to Instagram to celebrate his goal, and Maddison replied using three words.

“Love it skip,” he wrote.

© 2023 INSTAGRAM FROM META

TBR View:

Tottenham have started the season in fantastic style, and Maddison is one of the biggest reasons why.

The Englishman, who joined the club from Leicester City in the summer, has two goals and two assists to his name in four Premier League games. That is an outstanding record.

However, you can’t help but wonder how much better his stats would’ve looked if Kane was the one playing in front of him instead of Richarlison.

Spurs fans will never know the answer to that, but they shouldn’t be disappointed after the start they’ve had to the new season.