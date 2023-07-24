Tottenham’s James Maddison reacts with two words after Jude Bellingham makes his Real Madrid debut last night

Tottenham Hotspur’s James Maddison enjoyed the look of fellow England teammate Jude Bellingham in a Real Madrid shirt last night.

The England midfielder took to Instagram after Bellingham’s debut to celebrate his compatriot’s first game in the famous Madrid colours.

Bellingham himself posted: “Loved my first minutes as a Madridista! Let’s keep building. Thank you for the love.”

James Maddison then replied with two words: “Suits ya.”

Maddison, who now has three caps for England, will be hoping his own fresh transfer move will propel his England career.

Spurs’ new man made his debut for the club in their first pre-season outing against West Ham last week.

He would have been hoping to then face his former club Leicester City in yesterday’s friendly before it was called off due to rainfall.

The 26-year-old arrived at Spurs last month for a fee of £40m after his previous side were relegated to the Championship.

The fee might be seen as something of a coup given the prices that are being quoted for other players this summer.

Spurs fans will be very excited to see their new man at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium next season.

Tottenham’s Maddison was happy to see Bellingham make his Madrid debut

When talking about big transfer fees this summer, there won’t be too many bigger than the £88.5m Real Madrid paid for Jude Bellingham.

And whilst there’s unlikely to be anyone disputing the value in the deal, Borussia Dortmund will be happy with a tidy profit on the Englishman.

Photo by Eddie Keogh – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Bellingham arrived at Dortmund back in 2020 from Birmingham City for a fee of £30m.

Similar to James Maddison at Norwich City, Bellingham made a name for himself in the English Championship.

Bellingham featured 41 times in the division for Birmingham and similarly Maddison featured in 47 Championship games for Norwich.

The pair will both be in England’s plans this season and manager Gareth Southgate will be hoping they both hit the ground running at their new clubs.

Southgate will of course be planning for next summer’s UEFA Euro 2024 and you would expect both players to make his squad.