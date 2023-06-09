Tottenham’s Cristian Romero has six-word reaction to Alexis Mac Allister joining Liverpool

Liverpool confirmed the signing of Alexis Mac Allister yesterday and Tottenham Hotspur star Cristian Romero sent him a message on Instagram.

It has been clear for months that the Reds’ priority in the summer transfer window will be new midfielders. Jude Bellingham was their top target for a long time, but they pulled out of the race to focus on other players.

Mac Allister quickly became the one Jurgen Klopp wanted, and Liverpool sealed the deal yesterday.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Tottenham’s Cristian Romero reacts to Alexis Mac Allister joining Liverpool

Alexis Mac Allister has had an unbelievable 12 months.

The Argentine started the season brilliantly with Brighton, scoring five times from midfield before the World Cup. Then, he flew to Qatar to join up with his international teammates, and he created history there.

Mac Allister started every game that Argentina won in Qatar, including the final. He had an amazing tournament and he continued his form in the Premier League as well.

A number of clubs became interested in Mac Allister, but Liverpool were quick to act and beat everyone else for his signature yesterday.

To celebrate his move, Mac Allister took to Instagram to post a message to Reds fans.

His international teammate Cristian Romero replied: “Let’s go, all the best Ale!”

TBR View:

Mac Allister really is an exciting signing for Liverpool.

The Reds have missed a proper number eight ever since Gini Wijnaldum left the club in 2021. The Dutchman was integral in their Premier League and Champions League triumphs, and Liverpool’s midfield hasn’t been the same since he left.

Now, Mac Allister will give them the balance they need in the middle of the park and will chip in with goals as well. He is the ideal replacement for Wijnaldum, and we’re almost certain he will do well.

It will be interesting to see who else Klopp will bring in to join Mac Allister in the middle of the park.

