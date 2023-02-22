Tottenham youngster Josh Keeley called up to first-team training ahead of Chelsea clash











Tottenham Hotspur youngster Josh Keeley has been called up to first-team training by Cristian Stellini ahead of the clash against Chelsea on Sunday.

Spurs will be hoping to make it back-to-back wins in London derbies after beating West Ham 2-0 over the weekend.

The north Londoners will be without their boss Antonio Conte once again as he continues to recover from surgery in Italy, with Cristian Stellini set to take charge for the fourth time this season.

Stellini has been putting the Spurs players through their paces at Hotspur Way ahead of a huge game against Graham Potter’s side. And Keeley has been called up to first-team training in the absence of Hugo Lloris.

Keeley called up to Tottenham first-team training

Keeley signed for Tottenham from St Patrick’s Athletic last summer and he was named as part of their squad for the pre-season tour of South Korea.

Football.London reports that the 19-year-old goalkeeper was spotted on the training pitches at Hotspur Way on Tuesday.

The Irish youngster has been ever present for Tottenham’s U21 side this season, racking up a total of 12 appearances in the Premier League.

With Lloris currently sidelined after picking up a knee injury against Manchester City earlier this month, Keeley has been handed his opportunity to train alongside Fraser Forster, Brandon Austin and Alfie Whiteman.

While Lloris’ setback is a huge blow for Tottenham, it will give youngsters like Keeley an opportunity to train alongside the first-team.

He will undoubtedly benefit from the experience and while he is unlikely to break into Conte’s side anytime soon, he will be hoping to impress Stellini and the coaching staff at Hotspur Way.

