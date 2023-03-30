Tottenham yet to give up on 26-year-old dreaming of Barcelona move











In one of the least surprising links ahead of the summer, Tottenham Hotspur are yet to give up on the possibility of signing Sofyan Amrabat – but the midfielder himself is dreaming of joining Barcelona.

There is so much uncertainty surrounding Spurs right now. Antonio Conte is no longer the manager. And it is not clear who his replacement will be. Meanwhile, there are doubts over the Tottenham future over Fabio Paratici.

Nevertheless, you can always rely on Tottenham to be linked with Sofyan Amrabat. According to Foot Mercato, neither Spurs or Liverpool have had their last word in the race to sign the Morocco international after making a move in the January window.

Amrabat, of course, went into January as one of the most highly sought-after midfielders playing in Europe. The 26-year-old was a revelation at the World Cup, helping his country reach an unlikely semi-final, in the process becoming the first African team to do so.

Tottenham yet to give up on Amrabat

Joe Cole suggested that he was ‘outstanding’ in the tournament and possibly the best midfielder in Qatar.

Ultimately, he stayed at Fiorentina beyond January. But it seems that I Viola face a battle to keep him heading into next season.

Foot Mercato reports that Paris Saint-Germain recently made an enquiry. Meanwhile, Liverpool and Tottenham remains admirers.

However, Amrabat does not want to play in France at this stage of his career. And the report claims that his dream is to move to Camp Nou, which is clearly a blow for his Premier League fan club.

Admittedly, there has to be a major question mark over whether Tottenham will make a big play for Amrabat. Their biggest two connections to Italy have been Conte and Paratici.

Conte has gone. And there is a question mark over what the future holds for Paratici.

Spurs may still pursue a deal for Amrabat even if neither man is around. He is a superb player coming into the peak of his career.

But you would not be surprised if Conte or Paratici were the driving forces behind their interest. With that, it may be uncertain how seriously Tottenham now want Amrabat.