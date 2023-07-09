Tottenham would be making a huge mistake in signing Jadon Sancho – TBR View

Tottenham have made a good start to this summer’s transfer window as they look to back Ange Postecoglou with new signings.

A new goalkeeper has arrived, while the signing of James Maddison from Leicester is seen as a real capture and statement of intent from the club.

For Posteoglou, he’ll hope this is just the beginning of a raft of new signings coming in this summer.

The former Celtic boss is believed to have a number of players on his radar. One of which, according to reports, is Jadon Sancho.

Spurs are said to have made an enquiry over signing Sancho from Manchester United and the Red Devils are also believed to have suggested him in a makeweight for any Harry Kane deal.

However, right now, the addition of Jadon Sancho for Tottenham would come with more negative than positives.

Too risky for Tottenham

The big issue Tottenham have when looking at signing Jadon Sancho is that they’re looking at signing a player who has been out of sorts since returning to the Premier League.

There’s been moments at United where he’s shown signs. Six Premier League goals last season show he has something about him.

But as we saw, Sancho has struggled to get anywhere near the levels he showed in Dortmund. So much so, that Ten Hag and United had to give him an extended break to find his feet.

Granted, Sancho did finish the season quite well. But given United paid more than £70m to sign Sancho in the first place, you want more in terms of consistency. Sancho only played 90 minutes in five Premier League games last term, which is a nod to that lack of consistency.

For Tottenham, there is just too much risk attached to this one. Even if they got money and Sancho in selling Kane, it still wouldn’t be enough to replace the England skipper.

Right now, Tottenham need signings who they know can hit the ground the running, like Maddison.

And while Sancho might have a point to prove to an extent, there’s been too many red flags to warrant a big outlay from Spurs.

For now, Postecoglou should be moving onto other targets who offer better value for money.