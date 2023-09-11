Tottenham working on deal for player Postecoglou had actually wanted to sign for Celtic

Ange Postecoglou was keen to sign Luka Vuskovic at Celtic with Tottenham Hotspur now closing in on signing the defender.

That is according to a report from Calciomercato, which notes that AC Milan walked away from talks with the 16-year-old over his asking price.

It appears that Luka Vuskovic is on the verge of becoming Tottenham Hotspur’s next signing. As reported by The Athletic, Spurs are set to pay £12 million for the Hajduk Split centre-back.

Vuskovic will obviously not arrive imminently. Not only is the transfer window closed, but the teenager is only allowed to make the move to the Premier League when he turns 18 in 2025.

Postecoglou wanted Vuskovic at Celtic

It looks to be a real coup for Tottenham. Calciomercato reports that Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are also about to miss out on the defender.

The report claims that Tottenham have been monitoring Vuskovic for some time. And it is actually a similar story for Ange Postecoglou, with Calciomercato reporting that the Australian actually wanted Vuskovic at Celtic before his move to North London in the summer.

Tottenham fans already completely trust Postecoglou. He has made such an amazing start to life in the Premier League. And the style of football has completely captured the imagination of supporters.

So they will love the fact that Postecoglou has been monitoring Vuskovic for a long time. Of course, he is clearly a special talent, with Calciomercato reporting that he has been compared with Gerard Pique.

But if Postecoglou has total faith in Vuskovic, it is only going to help him if they are working together when the defender potentially arrives in 2025.