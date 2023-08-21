Journalist Alasdair Gold claims Tottenham Hotspur are now willing to listen to any offers for Djed Spence this summer.

Gold has been speaking in his latest YouTube video and claimed Spence has failed to impress Ange Postecoglou.

Spurs have got off to a flyer under Postecoglou after following up a promising display at Brentford with a 2-0 win over Manchester United on Saturday.

The Aussie boss is quickly implementing his ideas at Tottenham but will be fully aware of the need to trim a bloated squad before the transfer window shuts.

Indeed, there remains a long list of players at Spurs who are facing uncertain futures at Spurs and Djed Spence falls into that category.

And Gold claims that Tottenham are ready to offload Spence this summer after the defender has failed to impress Postecoglou.

Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Tottenham ready to offload Spence

Gold has suggested that Spurs will listen to ‘any offers’ for Spence as he’s struggled to make an impact during pre-season.

“Djed Spence, Spurs will listen to any offers for Spence,” he said. “He’s absolutely failed to impress Postecoglou.

“He’s not going to play this season unless there are injuries. The only interest thus far has come from the Championship for Djed.

“I guess it’s up to him whether he takes a step down to the league below. I think Spurs have to accept a loan because I don’t think they’re going to get a fee anywhere near what they paid for him right now.

“They maybe just have to get a loan, do well in the Championship, build himself back up.

“I guess this will be a good test of whether Djed is just comfortable sitting around at a Premier League club or whether he will be happy to go back to the Championship and kind of reboot, start again and show everyone what he can do.”

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

Spence only made the switch to Spurs from Middlesbrough last season as he joined in a £15 million deal.

The 23-year-old seemed like the perfect wing-back for Antonio Conte but he struggled for minutes under the Italian.

He spent the second half of the last campaign on loan at Rennes, where he also failed to nail down a place in their side.

It would be a shame to see Spence move on before getting a real opportunity at Tottenham. But it would appear that Postecoglou isn’t convinced the youngster is the right fit for his system.

Both Emerson Royal and Pedro Porro have started the season well and it’s difficult to see Spence forcing his way into the side anytime soon.