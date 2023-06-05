Tottenham will sell 'amazing' player as part of rebuild for Postecoglou











Tottenham are prepared to sell a number of players this summer as part of a big rebuild and Harry Winks is set to be one of those given the boot.

Winks has spent the season out on loan with Sampdoria and has had another frustrating season on the whole thanks to injuries.

And according to The Telegraph, Winks will finally be given the boot full-time from Spurs this summer.

Photo by Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Tottenham to sell Harry Winks as part of summer rebuild

The Telegraph claims a number of Tottenham players are on the chopping block this summer to help fund a rebuild for incoming new manager, Ange Postecoglou.

Spurs are close to sealing a deal to appoint the Aussie and as part of that, a number of players will be sold on.

Winks is one of the more experienced players who will be moved on. Having made more than 200 appearances for the club, Winks will be disappointed to exit without having made much impact in recent seasons.

Once described as an ‘amazing‘ player by Mauricio Pochettino, Winks was initially highly-rated at Spurs.

However, he has slipped away in recent seasons and with injuries coming as well, has struggled.

£10m will be a good price

The problem Tottenham have now is that other clubs know that they want to sell players. And with that, clubs will be trying it on with lowball offers and the like.

For Winks, it’s hard to make a case really for getting top money. He’s barely played in the last 18 months and really, his impact in midfield is hardly that of a top Premier League player.

Spurs will be hoping Sampdoria want to keep him and they can do an easy deal. Beyond that, it’s difficult to see other PL sides showing too much interest.

Photo by Simone Arveda/Getty Images