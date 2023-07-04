Tottenham Hotspur will reportedly make their move to sign Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo soon.

That’s according to Foot Mercato, which claims that Spurs have already made contact with Adarabioyo’s agents ahead of a possible summer switch.

Spurs have enjoyed an encouraging start to the transfer window as they’ve already moved to snap up James Maddison and Guglielmo Vicario.

Former Fulham winger Manor Solomon is also close to joining the club on a free transfer, with The Athletic reporting that he’s set to sign a five-year deal over the coming days.

Tottenham are expected to shift their focus to their backline next and have been heavily linked with another Fulham star in Tosin Adarabioyo.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Indeed, Alasdair Gold recently claimed that Adarabioyo is high on Tottenham’s list of centre-back targets this summer.

And it seems that Spurs are ready to make their move for the 25-year-old over the coming days.

Tottenham will make move for Adarabioyo

Foot Mercato reports that Tottenham are eyeing a move for Adarabioyo and have taken a keen interest in the Englishman.

Spurs have already reached out to his agents over a possible move and it’s noted that they will contact Fulham soon to find out what it will take to sign the defender.

Tottenham have been heavily linked with a host of centre-back targets already, with the likes of Micky van de Ven and Edmond Tapsoba said to be of interest.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

It will be intriguing to see what players Tottenham prioritise over the coming days as they bid to bring in a new defender.

Adarabioyo has impressed for Fulham under Marco Silva this season and certainly possesses the ball-playing abilities to thrive under Ange Postecoglou.

He could be an affordable option for Tottenham too, with Fulham set to demand around £13 million for the defender.

However, if Spurs do move to snap up Adarabioyo over the coming days, you get the feeling they would need at least one more addition at centre-back.

While Adarabioyo has shown plenty of promise, he’s unlikely to transform Tottenham’s backline and would more likely be a solid squad option for Postecoglou.