Tottenham will have to pay over £15m to sign 27-year-old - journalist











Brentford are not in the mood to let David Raya go on the cheap despite his contract situation amid interest from Tottenham.

That is what journalist Graeme Bailey has told the Talking Transfers podcast, while giving an update on Spurs’ goalkeeping situation.

It has been clear for months now that Spurs want a new stopper to replace Hugo Lloris and there are a lot of names in the frame.

We don’t even know who the manager will be on the first day of pre-season and surely that will have a huge impact on transfer policy over the summer.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Tottenham will not be able to sign David Raya on the cheap

Bailey said: “Interesting one David Raya. Raya has told Brentford that he’s not signing a new deal, he’s made it clear he wants to leave.

“He’s attracted a lot of interest. He wants to leave. However, Brentford have also, we understand from sources close to the club, that they have set a price on him and they won’t let him go unless it’s met. They will sit on him and if they don’t get the price they are not going to sell him for £10 or £15 million.

“We know Tottenham have been looking. They have been looking at Everton’s situation and Daniel Levy is probably hoping that Everton finish bottom three, because that would make getting Jordan Pickford a lot easier.

“There’s the (Andre) Onana situation at Inter. There’s a lot of goalkeepers out there. Robert Sanchez was always linked but he’s got dropped the other week. It’s really interesting.”

View Instagram Post

Raya will attract attention this summer given his contract will have just a year to run and he is a proven Premier League performer with Brentford.

He is just 27, so has plenty of time to improve, and is fantastic with the ball at his feet, which is something all the top sides look for in a new goalkeeper now.

Brentford have not been bullied in the transfer market since they came up and it seems they are not in the mood to start now, so if Spurs’ interest in Raya is because they thought they could grab a bargain, they may need to reassess.