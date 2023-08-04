‘Extraordinary’ international was keen on joining Tottenham but now he’s going elsewhere for just £13m

Tottenham Hotspur have been keen to add a new midfielder to their squad and one of their targets is now close to agreeing a move elsewhere.

Tottenham have already made some top quality signings, with the top signing being James Maddison, but Daniel Levy is still looking to give Ange Postecoglou more reinforcements.

They had been heavily linked to Barcelona midfielder Franck Kessie. They were in talks over signing the player but reports suggest that this move will not be happening.

Reports from The Athletic have shared that the midfielder is close to finalising a €15m (just under £13m) transfer to Saudi Arabian side Al Ahli.

Photo by Hiroki Watanabe/Getty Images

Tottenham lose out on Kessie

The “extraordinary” midfielder was deemed ‘one of the highest-rated midfielders in Serie A’ before moving to Barcelona. Now it looks like he will be heading to Saudi Arabia.

The elite clubs in Europe have found it hard on occasions to deal with clubs in the Saudi Pro League as they are offering huge wages to players.

It looks like a similar situation could have happened again with Spurs missing out on the midfielder. It will be interesting to see who they look for next.

There is no doubting that Tottenham need to find another central midfielder who is excellent at the defending parts of the game.

Photo by Joan Valls/Urbanandsport /NurPhoto via Getty Images

Kessie definitely would have fitted the bill. He was apparently keen on the idea of joining Spurs too.

Now they will have to look elsewhere and they will have to look quickly as the season starts soon.

With so much happening at Spurs this summer transfer window, chairman Daniel Levy will probably be very happy when to see the window shut at the end of August.