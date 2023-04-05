Tottenham were huge admirers of 49-year-old before missing out











Tottenham Hotspur were huge admirers of Thomas Tuchel but never entered into particularly advanced talks with the German about succeeding Antonio Conte.

That is according to The Athletic, following Thomas Tuchel‘s appointment as the new head coach of Bayern Munich during the international break.

Photo by Markus Gilliar – GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

Tottenham, of course, have been on the hunt for their next manager for a little while now. Antonio Conte’s departure was confirmed during the break. But the writing had been on the wall for the Italian for a week beforehand after his remarkable press conference in the wake of their draw with Southampton.

Tottenham were huge admirers of Tuchel

With that, there was time for Tottenham to be linked with Tuchel before he was appointed Bayern Munich boss.

Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Tuchel had been out of work since leaving Chelsea. Of course, the idea of appointing another former Blues boss would be enough to put off plenty of Spurs fans. But it seems that the Tottenham hierarchy were considering a move.

In fact, The Athletic reports that Tottenham are huge admirers of Tuchel. But, perhaps surprisingly, talks never made it past an early stage.

There was not a huge window for Spurs to make their move for Tuchel. Technically, he was back in another job by the time Conte’s departure was announced.

But everyone could see that Conte’s time at Tottenham was coming to an end. So if Spurs were that keen on Tuchel, you do have to wonder why they did not look to hold more concrete talks.

Perhaps they did and Tuchel was the one to keep them at arm’s length. But it is definitely not the best look for Tottenham to see names they really like head elsewhere while their managerial search seemingly – from the outside, at least – remains in first gear.