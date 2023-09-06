Journalist Dean Jones claims Tottenham Hotspur were desperate to offload Tanguy Ndombele this summer.

Jones has been speaking to GiveMeSport and says Ndombele failed to impress Ange Postecoglou during pre-season

Ndombele completed a move to Galatasaray this week after failing to secure a move during the British transfer window.

The 26-year-old has joined the Turkish outfit on a season-long loan deal, with the BBC reporting that Galatasaray have the option to buy the midfielder for £12.8 million next summer.

Photo by Marco Canoniero/LightRocket via Getty Images

It’s no secret that Ndombele has struggled during his time at Tottenham and has now failed to impress under five permanent Spurs managers.

And Jones claims that Postecoglou was desperate to offload the Frenchman this summer.

Tottenham were desperate to sell Ndombele

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Jones labelled Ndombele’s situation at Spurs as ‘very strange’.

“The Ndombele situation has been very strange,” the journalist said. “He should be one of the Premier League’s top midfielders, but he’s never managed to grasp the opportunities.

“In the end, I am told that Tottenham were desperate to get him out the door.

“He was given another fresh opportunity this summer by Ange Postecoglou to prove his worth and show he could have a future at the club but he didn’t impress and they just didn’t have room for passengers, so he had to be moved on.”

Photo by Tom West/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Ndombele remains Tottenham’s club-record signing after they snapped him up from Lyon for a fee worth £63 million back in 2019.

It’s fair to say that the move just hasn’t worked out for Spurs or Ndombele and it’s clear he wasn’t part of Postecoglou’s plans moving forward.

Spurs are likely to be hopeful that Galatasaray take up the option to sign the former Lyon star permanently next summer.

He’s been loaned out three times over the past four years now and you get the impression that Postecoglou will be sticking around at Tottenham, meaning there will be no way back in for Ndombele.