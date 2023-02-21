Tottenham want to sign 'world-class' player who shone in 2022 World Cup final











Tottenham are ready to battle to sign Marcus Thuram when he leaves Borussia Monchengladbach on a free transfer this summer.

The Times report that Spurs are in the mix to sign the Frenchman, who shone in their World Cup final penalty shootout defeat to Argentina.

They claim that Inter Milan are also keen on the forward, but the Italians are fearful they cannot match Premier League wage offers for him.

Newcastle are also keen to get Thuram at the end of the season, by which time they will hope they have qualified for the Champions League.

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Tottenham want to sign Marcus Thuram on a free transfer

Roland Virkus, the Gladbach sporting director has now confirmed that Thuram will leave on a free transfer at the end of the season.

He said: “We have to accept it’s the even bigger clubs where Marcus might go. The fact that players will leave us for free is not a positive situation and I can’t sugarcoat it.”

Thuram has been described as ‘world class’ by a rival Bundesliga sporting director at Wolfsburg, Marcel Schäfer, and his star rose further with his World Cup final display.

France were 2-0 down in the first half, when Didier Deschamps made two changes before half-time, bringing on Thuram and Randal Kolo Muani.

That helped change the complexion of the game, with both men playing excellently, as Kylian Mbappe hauled France back into the game.

Thuram will now hope to be competing on the very biggest stages regularly as he weighs up the next stage of his career, as a free agent.