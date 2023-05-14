Tottenham want to sign title-winning midfielder this summer











Tottenham are looking to bolster their midfield and want to sign Napoli star André-Frank Zambo Anguissa in the summer.

The Cameroon international has had a fantastic season. He has been a key asset for Napoli and has helped them win the Serie A title for the first time in 30 years.

According to NapoliCalcioLive, Spurs, as well as Manchester United, are monitoring Anguissa. There are very serious and are able to put important offers in.

They are also willing to offer a big salary for the midfielder. They can offer him around £2.6million-a-year if he chooses to join the club.

Photo by Franco Romano/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Tottenham want Anguissa

Tottenham know that they need to perform better next season. They have conceded a lot of goals in the Premier League and need to strengthen their defence.

Bringing in a solid defensive midfielder seems like the perfect option. He is great at breaking up opposition attacks and he is exactly what Spurs need.

Photo by MB Media/Getty Images

It will no doubt be hard to prise the ‘superb’ player away from Napoli now that they have won the league. Despite this, the huge salary that they can offer him could tempt him to England.

It would be really exciting to see Anguissa back in the Premier League. He signed from Napoli for £14.7million after a stint in the Premier League with Fulham a few years ago.

Show all