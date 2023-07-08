Tottenham want to get rid of £100k-a-week player this summer

Tottenham Hotspur have been making good moves in the summer transfer market.

Spurs have already brought in three key players as Ange Postecoglou looks to build a strong squad.

Tottenham have signed Dejan Kulusevski permanently and also landed Guglielmo Vicario and James Maddison.

However, Spurs will also be looking to move players on over the coming weeks.

One of the likeliest candidates to leave Tottenham this summer is Giovani Lo Celso.

The Argentina international has not played a game for the Lilywhites since the start of 2022.

Lo Celso has spent the last 18 months out on loan at La Liga side Villarreal, where he has done fairly well.

The 27-year-old’s Tottenham contract runs until the summer of 2025, so his future is very much in the balance.

However, one club that is apparently looking at Lo Celso seems unlikely to be able to afford him.

According to AS, Real Betis would like to bring their former player back.

And while Tottenham ‘want to get rid’ of Lo Celso this summer, the chances of a return to Betis ‘are slim’.

Apparently ‘they sigh in Heliopolis’ for the player, remembering his excellent time at the club.

However, the reality is they don’t have the money to get a deal done for the Tottenham man.

Obviously nothing is impossible, but based on Betis’ finances and the La Liga salary cap, a deal looks unlikely.

Our view

Lo Celso is a quality player who has made waves in La Liga and also with the Argentina national team.

However, things just haven’t clicked for him at Tottenham.

At this point, the best thing would be for both parties to go their separate ways.

Lo Celso is reportedly on £100,000-a-week, which is a big salary for a player who isn’t playing at Spurs.

Hopefully Tottenham can get a decent sum for him, with his impressive displays surely keeping his value up.