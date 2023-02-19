Tottenham vs West Ham: Robbie Keane praises 'world-class' Heung-Min Son











Robbie Keane has praised Tottenham Hotspur forward Heung-Min Son after he got on the scoresheet against West Ham United.

Son was dropped to the bench for today’s London derby after he has struggled for form of late. Richarlison was named in his place in the starting line-up, but the Brazilian failed to take his opportunity before being replaced by Son in the second-half.

The 30-year-old made an instant impact from the bench as he linked up brilliantly with Harry Kane for Tottenham’s second of the game.

And Keane waxed lyrical about Son’s ‘world-class’ first touch on Sky Sports after the game.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Keane left stunned by Son goal

Kane completely outmuscled Angelo Ogbonna before playing a perfectly weighted through ball to Son.

The South Korean star’s first-touch was excellent and he wrong-footed Lukasz Fabianski with a cool finish. And Son’s composure in-front of goal certainly left Keane impressed after the game.

The Spurs legend said: “He always has that [desire] and he always has a go, it’s just been a lack of confidence.

“Harry does ever so well, shows great strength, the defender [Ogbonna] should probably do a little bit better. This pass here, he sets it up. That first-touch to get himself away from the defender.”

“But this touch is outstanding, this is a world-class touch,” he added.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Son certainly didn’t look like a player low on confidence after being introduced to the action today.

Spurs looked a far better side with him on the pitch and they will be hoping this gives him a much-needed boost.

Of course, Son made a similar impact from the bench against Leicester a few months back as he grabbed a hat-trick. That game didn’t lead to improved displays from the Spurs star, but he will be hoping today’s display will kick-start his season.

Tottenham moved above Newcastle into the top-four after today’s win, putting them firmly in the hunt for Champions League qualification.

If Son can get back to his best over the coming months, it will be a huge boost for Tottenham’s top-four hopes.

