Tottenham vs West ham: BBC pundit slams Richarlison for 'terrible' display











BBC pundit Glenn Murray has slammed Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison for his display against West Ham United today.

Spurs made a typically slow start to the game as Jarrod Bowen had an opportunity to open the scoring inside the opening minute.

Tottenham struggled to create clear-cut chances themselves but they did have a strong appeal for a penalty turned down.

Richarlison’s attempted pass to Kane struck Thilo Kehrer’s arm, but VAR didn’t intervene after Michael Oliver initially decided against pointing to the spot.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

The Brazilian forward had a pretty quiet first-half after waiting for his opportunity to start a Premier League game for Tottenham.

Richarlison did get a sight at goal at the end of the half, but the angle was always against him and he was denied by Lukasz Fabianski. And Murray certainly wasn’t impressed with the Spurs star’s first-half display.

Murray slams Richarlison

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, Murray didn’t hold back with his early assessment of Richarlison’s performance for Spurs today.

“So far, Richarlison has been pretty terrible,” the former Brighton striker said.

“I’m sure that Son will be supporting his team-mate but if I was on the bench, I would be thinking get me on.”

Richarlison did improve at the beginning of the second-half and he could have grabbed his first Premier League goal for the club.

But his effort went straight down the middle and was easily dealt with by Fabianski.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

The former Everton man was replaced by Heung-Min just 10 minutes after Emerson Royal bagged Tottenham’s opener, which rounded off a disappointing day for him.

Son made an instant impact off the bench too, as he linked up brilliantly with Kane before bagging Spurs’ second of the game.

Richarlison has been waiting for his opportunity to start for Spurs after returning from injury, but he failed to deliver today.

