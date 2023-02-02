Tottenham vs Manchester City: Paul Merson predicts result of 'big match'











Arsenal legend Paul Merson has now given Sportskeeda his prediction for the Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City clash on Sunday.

Antonio Conte’s men will be buoyed by the fact that they have managed to pick up positive results over the past two games after beating Fulham and Preston North End.

Spurs have also added a former City player to their ranks after wrapping up a deal for Pedro Porro on deadline day.

Pep Guardiola’s side will be looking to ensure they can keep themselves within touching distance of Arsenal, with Mikel Arteta’s side set to play Everton on Saturday.

The two sides faced off just two weeks ago at the Etihad Stadium, where City picked up a 4-2 win after Spurs were two goals up at half-time. And ahead of Sunday’s clash, Merson has backed Guardiola’s side to come out on top once again.

Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Merson predicts Tottenham vs Man City clash

Merson feels City will run out 2-1 winners on the day, but says Tottenham will make it difficult for the Premier League champions by sitting deep.

“The pressure’s going to be on Manchester City this week. They’ll probably be eight points behind Arsenal when they play this game, and they can’t afford anything less than a win here. If they don’t beat Tottenham, I don’t see how they can make up the difference,” he said.

“I think Julian Alvarez would start in any other football team. He’s a very good player, and he changed the game against Arsenal. Erling Haaland is going to start up front, with Mahrez on the right – these guys are shoo-ins.

“At the moment, Pep Guardiola seems to fancy Grealish more than Foden. Pep knows what he’s doing – he pushes players, gets the best out of them for as long as he can, and then changes it up. It’s quite clever how he does it, and he’s fortunate to have the players to do it.

“Something has definitely happened with Joao Cancelo. I know he’s come out and denied it, but something’s gone on. He was one of the best players in the Premier League last season, and now he’s on loan at Bayern Munich – I don’t see how that deal happens.

“Man City are playing on a lot of fronts, and an injury could end their season. Cancelo has played in the Champions League and he’s been a big player for City. I’m shocked, and I don’t believe that nothing’s happened.

“Manchester City have a nice fixture list in the Premier League after this game, and this is a big match. Tottenham will sit back and make it hard for them, but City should be able to win this game.”

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

TBR’s prediction: Spurs to pick up surprise win

It would be typical of Tottenham to hand their north London rivals a title boost on Sunday, but Spurs have got to focus on their own campaign, with plenty left to play for.

Conte’s side came unstuck after a second-half capitulation at the Etihad Stadium this season after playing well up to that point.

Tottenham will be without Conte after the Italian has undergone surgery to remove his gallbladder. But we think Spurs will spring a surprise here and beat City 2-1.

